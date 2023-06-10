Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 11: Molde to spearhead 11-1 acca

A number of playoffs are set to take place on Sunday, with the final relegation place still to be decided in Serie A as Spezia and Verona meet in a crucial decider.

Elsewhere there is plenty of action from Scandinavia. Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a 10-1 acca.

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Tromso or draw double chance v Aalesund

Molde to beat Odd

Both teams to score in Emmen v Almere

Verona to beat Spezia

Aalesund v Tromso

Aalesund have lost eight of their opening ten games of the season and face a Tromso side who have won three of their last four and have the best defensive record in the division. Take the visitors to at least avoid defeat.

Odd BK v Molde

Molde have won five of their last six games, scoring 20 times in the process. They should have too much for Odd, who have lost three of their last four games.

Emmen v Almere

On the brink of the Eredivisie, Emmen have failed to scored in only one of their last six games, while Almere will need to go for it to overcome the 2-0 deficit in this playoff, so both teams could get on the scoresheet.

Spezia v Verona

Spezia have managed one win from their last 12 games and could be edged out by Verona in this crucial relegation playoff. Verona have lost just one of the last eight head-to-heads and can get the victory.

