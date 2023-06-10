Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 11: Molde to spearhead 11-1 acca

Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365

A number of playoffs are set to take place on Sunday, with the final relegation place still to be decided in Serie A as Spezia and Verona meet in a crucial decider. 

Elsewhere there is plenty of action from Scandinavia. Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a 10-1 acca.

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Tromso or draw double chance v Aalesund 

Molde to beat Odd

Both teams to score in Emmen v Almere 

Verona to beat Spezia

Click to add Joe Casey's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 11-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Aalesund v Tromso

Aalesund have lost eight of their opening ten games of the season and face a Tromso side who have won three of their last four and have the best defensive record in the division. Take the visitors to at least avoid defeat.

Odd BK v Molde

Molde have won five of their last six games, scoring 20 times in the process. They should have too much for Odd, who have lost three of their last four games.

Emmen v Almere

On the brink of the Eredivisie, Emmen have failed to scored in only one of their last six games, while Almere will need to go for it to overcome the 2-0 deficit in this playoff, so both teams could get on the scoresheet.

Spezia v Verona

Spezia have managed one win from their last 12 games and could be edged out by Verona in this crucial relegation playoff. Verona have lost just one of the last eight head-to-heads and can get the victory.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 15:35, 10 June 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips