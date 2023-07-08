Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 9: Tromso can help land 18-1 acca

Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 18-1 with bet365

The busy summer of football continues on Sunday with the last two quarter-finals in the Concacaf Gold Cup and more matches in the top divisions in Sweden and Norway.

Ian Wilkerson has been through the coupon and come up with a fourfold covering all three competitions, which pays out at 18-1, that will hopefully make your Sunday a profitable one

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Tromso to beat Valerenga

Sarpsborg to beat Stromsgodset

Elfsborg to beat Kalmar

USA to beat Canada

Tromso v Valerenga

Tromso have won five successive games in Norway's Eliteserien and should have too much for Valerenga, who look set for a relegation battle.

Stromsgodset v Sarpsborg

Sarpsborg have won four of their last five games and should build on their 6-1 win over Sandefjord last time out

Kalmar v Elfsborg

Elfsborg have won nine of their last ten away matches in Sweden's Allsvenskan and they should get the better of Kalmer.

USA v Canada

The USA have scored 12 goals in their last two Concacaf Gold Cup matches, while Canada have struggled to make the quarter-finals without some of their star names. 

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 8 July 2023
