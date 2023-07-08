Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 9: Tromso can help land 18-1 acca

The busy summer of football continues on Sunday with the last two quarter-finals in the Concacaf Gold Cup and more matches in the top divisions in Sweden and Norway.
Ian Wilkerson has been through the coupon and come up with a fourfold covering all three competitions, which pays out at 18-1, that will hopefully make your Sunday a profitable one
All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Tromso to beat Valerenga
Sarpsborg to beat Stromsgodset
Elfsborg to beat Kalmar
USA to beat Canada
Tromso have won five successive games in Norway's Eliteserien and should have too much for Valerenga, who look set for a relegation battle.
Sarpsborg have won four of their last five games and should build on their 6-1 win over Sandefjord last time out
Elfsborg have won nine of their last ten away matches in Sweden's Allsvenskan and they should get the better of Kalmer.
The USA have scored 12 goals in their last two Concacaf Gold Cup matches, while Canada have struggled to make the quarter-finals without some of their star names.
