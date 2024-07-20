- More
Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 21: Back our 15-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 15-2 with Betfair
European leagues and the FAI Cup take centre stage on Sunday and football expert Henry Hardwicke has scoured the coupon to build a fourfold which pays out at 15-2 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 1.30pm on Sunday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Shelbourne to beat Bray
Derry to beat St Patrick's
Stromsgodset to beat Tromso
Rosenborg to beat Lillestrom
Bray v Shelbourne
Shelbourne have lost only one of their last 15 matches and Shels look a rock-solid proposition on their FAI Cup trip to Bray.
Derry v St Patrick's
Derry impressed in their midweek Europa Conference League victory and can continue their FAI Cup bid with victory over St Patrick's on Sunday.
Stromsgodset v Tromso
Stromsgodset have sustained only one home league defeat this season and they look a solid wager to see off lowly Tromso at the Marienlyst Stadion.
Rosenborg v Lillestrom
Rosenborg were worthy 1-0 winners at home to Manchester United in a friendly on Monday and can follow up by defeating Lillestrom in the Norwegian top flight.
