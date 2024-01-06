Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 7: Roma integral to 8-1 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365
The FA Cup continues on Sunday, with defending champions Manchester City getting their defence under way against Huddersfield and an all-Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.
Football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out a 8-1 acca for the day's action.
All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.
Sunday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Both teams to score in Arsenal v Liverpool
Juventus to beat Salernitana
Roma to beat Atalanta
Famalicao to beat Chaves
Arsenal v Liverpool
Both teams have scored in 12 of Liverpool's last 14 away matches and a repeat of that looks likely given the two impressive attacks on show in this clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.
Salernitana v Juventus
Juventus are unbeaten in 13 Serie A games and should have little issue getting the better of Salernitana, who are bottom of the table for a reason.
Roma v Atalanta
Roma have won ten of their last 11 home games and should be able to get the better of Atalanta, who have lost their last two road matches.
Famalicao v Chaves
Famalicao have been struggling recently but should be able to pick up a victory against bottom side Chaves, who have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 39 goals in 15 matches.
Published on 6 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:05, 6 January 2024
