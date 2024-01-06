Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 7: Roma integral to 8-1 acca

The FA Cup continues on Sunday, with defending champions Manchester City getting their defence under way against Huddersfield and an all-Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out a 8-1 acca for the day's action.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Both teams to score in Arsenal v Liverpool

Juventus to beat Salernitana

Roma to beat Atalanta

Famalicao to beat Chaves

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Arsenal v Liverpool

Both teams have scored in 12 of Liverpool's last 14 away matches and a repeat of that looks likely given the two impressive attacks on show in this clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Salernitana v Juventus

Juventus are unbeaten in 13 Serie A games and should have little issue getting the better of Salernitana, who are bottom of the table for a reason.

Roma v Atalanta

Roma have won ten of their last 11 home games and should be able to get the better of Atalanta, who have lost their last two road matches.

Famalicao v Chaves

Famalicao have been struggling recently but should be able to pick up a victory against bottom side Chaves, who have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 39 goals in 15 matches.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.