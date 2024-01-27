Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 28: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

There are four more FA Cup fourth-round ties taking place on Sunday, with Liverpool and Manchester United both long odds-on to progress against lower-league opposition.

There is one Championship fixture, as QPR entertain relegation rivals Huddersfield, while there is top-flight action taking place in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Racing Post expert Aaron Ashley has selected a fourfold which pays 8-1 with Copybet.

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Girona to beat Celta Vigo

Union Berlin to beat Darmstadt

Cadiz to beat Athletic Bilbao

Dortmund to beat Bochum

Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Celta Vigo v Girona

Girona can win this one and continue their remarkable season in La Liga. The visitors have won 16 of their 21 matches and are the leading scorers in the division, having netted 51 goals. By contrast, Celta Vigo are just two points above the relegation zone and they have won only three games all season.

Union Berlin v Darmstadt

Union Berlin put up stiff resistance in a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in midweek and they should find the challenge of Darmstadt much easier. It has been a poor season for Union Berlin but they are finding their feet, especially at home where they have taken seven points from their last three games. Rock-bottom Darmstadt are winless in 11.

Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 11 and they should bolster their top-four hopes away at Cadiz, who are without a win in 17 league outings. The hosts were thrashed 4-1 by Valencia in their last home game and that spells trouble for the visit of in-form Bilbao.

Dortmund v Bochum

Borussia Dortmund have turned on the style in their pursuit of the top four in the Bundesliga, winning their last two games 3-0 and 4-0 against Darmstadt and Cologne, and they should readily outclass lowly Bochum. The visitors have lost their last two away games 3-1 at Hoffenheim and 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen.

New customers can get £40 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £40 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.