Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 21: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

There are two cracking Premier League ties on Sunday with Liverpool heading to Bournemouth and Sheffield United hosting West Ham and both of those fixtures feature in our football fourfold. Morocco are also in action in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Atlas Lions form the cornerstone of Henry Hardwicke's acca, which pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

West Ham to beat Sheffield United

Liverpool to beat Bournemouth

Morocco to beat DR Congo

Zambia to beat Tanzania

Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.

Sheffield United v West Ham

Sheffield United started their season with a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace and it could be a similar story for the Blades in their first league game of 2024.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Liverpool are missing key players but Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are all potential matchwinners and that firepower should tilt the balance in their favour when they visit Bournemouth.

Morocco v DR Congo

With one defeat in their last ten matches, Morocco should see their way past their opponents DR Congo, who have not won in their last four games and had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw against Zambia in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

Zambia v Tanzania

Zambia have lost only two of their last 11 matches and one of those defeats came courtesy of an injury-time goal in a 1-0 loss to Egypt. They can come out on top in their clash with lowly Tanzania.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.