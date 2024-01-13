Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 14: La Liga title contenders feature in 14-1 acca

Football is a global game and Sunday's action includes matches from the Africa Cup of Nations, the Asian Cup and the Premier League in which Everton host Aston Villa and Tottenham travel to Manchester United.

Those top-flight fixtures in England are competitive betting heats so Racing Post football tipster James Milton is heading to mainland Europe for his four selections which make up a juicy 14-1 accumulator.

All bets must be placed by 1pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Girona to beat Almeria

Brest to beat Montpellier

Bochum to beat Werder Bremen

Lyon to beat Le Havre

Almeria v Girona

Girona can return to the top of La Liga with a victory at bottom club Almeria, who lost October's reverse fixture 5-2. Girona have won all seven of their away games against teams outside the top eight and should outclass their struggling hosts.

Brest v Montpellier

Brest were the form team in Ligue 1 before Christmas, surging into the top four thanks to a run of five wins in six games. They can extend that hot streak against Montpellier, whose four league wins this season were all against teams in the bottom eight.

Bochum v Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have taken just two points from seven away matches in the Bundesliga this season, including a 4-2 defeat at lowly Darmstadt. That record is unlikely to improve at Bochum, who won their last two home games before the winter break by 3-1 and 3-0 scorelines.

Le Havre v Lyon

After a woeful start to the Ligue 1 season, Lyon have won their last four league and cup matches to nil and they face a Le Havre side who have failed to score in eight of their last 11 league games.

