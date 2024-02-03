Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 4: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sunday is a big day of football across Europe with four Premier League matches and a host of games in all of the continent's major leagues.

We have come up with a four-game acca to see you through the busy day of action and our selection pays just over 16-1 with Copy Bet.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Bournemouth to beat Nottingham Forest

Reims to beat Toulouse

Osasuna to beat Celta Vigo

Brest to beat Nice

Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 16-1 with CopyBet.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth lost their last home game 4-0 against Liverpool, but a 1-1 draw at West Ham in midweek was a decent result and they took ten points from their four Vitality Stadium games before that. Forest, meanwhile, have won only three of their last 30 Premier League away games and look vulnerable.

Reims v Toulouse

Toulouse have failed to win nine of their last ten Ligue 1 matches and look up against it when they face Reims, who have started 2024 in excellent style with the highlight of their new-year exploits being a 3-1 victory at Monaco.

Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Osasuna put in a strong performance in going down 1-0 to Barcelona last time out and they should be able to build on that encouraging show by seeing off Celta Vigo, who have lost their last three La Liga matches.

Brest v Nice

Brest have dropped just two points from their last five matches and only champions Paris Saint-Germain have beaten them on their own patch this season. That does not bode well for Nice, who have scored just once in their last four league away games.

