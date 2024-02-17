Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 18: Back our 21-2 acca plus get £30 in free bets with Paddy Power

Today's Offers 8 All offers

It is another busy football Sunday with not only two Premier League matches but also a host of games in the biggest leagues in Europe.

Racing Post expert Ian Wilkerson has selected a fourfold which pays 21-2 with Paddy Power.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Rennes to beat Clermont

Manchester United to beat Luton

Brest to beat Marseille

Milan to beat Monza

Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 21-2 with Paddy Power.

Rennes v Clermont

Rennes have won three of their last four matches in Ligue 1 and they should have too much for Clermont, who have collected just three victories in the French top flight all season.

Luton v Manchester United

Manchester United have won their last three Premier League matches and while Luton are making a plucky effort to stay in the Premier League, they could find the Red Devils too hot to handle at Kenilworth Road.

Brest v Marseille

Brest have drawn their last three Ligue 1 games but that run includes stalemates against the leading duo Paris Saint-Germain and Nice, and they can get back to winning ways against Marseille, who have taken just seven points on the road all season.

Monza v Milan

Monza have scored in just one of their last four Serie A games and that is bad news for the mid-table outfit as Milan have won seven of their last nine league games and can extend that record.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.