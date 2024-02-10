Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 11: Back our 23-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There is a packed Sunday full of action both at home and abroad with matches in all the major European leagues as well as the Scottish Cup and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

We have a four-match accumulator to take you through the day, that will pay out at 23-2 with CopyBet should it be successful.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Brest to beat Clermont

Toulouse to beat Nantes

Stuttgart to beat Mainz

Atalanta to beat Genoa

Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 23-2 with CopyBet.

Clermont v Brest

Clermont have won just once at home all season and look vulnerable against Brest, who are unbeaten in their last nine Ligue 1 outings.

Toulouse v Nantes

Toulouse earned a 3-2 win at Reims last week and should build on that against Nantes, who have lost five of their last six games in the French top flight.

Stuttgart v Mainz

Stuttgart have won eight of their last ten Bundesliga home matches and they should be able to boost that record at home to Mainz, who have tasted victory just once in the league all season.

Genoa v Atalanta

Atalanta have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches against Genoa and have taken the points in six of their last eight games in Serie A, so an away win looks likely in this one.

