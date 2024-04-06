Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 7: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It is another busy Sunday with plenty of matches at home and abroad of crucial importance as teams go for titles, chase European spots and attempt to avoid costly relegations. We have selected a four-match accumulator to take you through a packed day of football action.



Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Chelsea to beat Sheffield United

Tottenham to beat Nottingham Forest

Juventus to beat Fiorentina

Lyon to beat Nantes

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Chelsea's last-gasp win over Manchester United on Thursday extended their unbeaten run to six Premier League matches. They should have too much quality for the bottom-of-the-table Blades, who have conceded 19 goals in their last four home games.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Spurs have won seven of their last eight home league games and could be too strong for struggling Nottingham Forest, who have not won on the road since Boxing Day.

Juventus vs Fiorentina

Fiorentina have lost all five of their games against the top three in Serie A and look vulnerable against Juventus, who can build on Tuesday's Coppa Italia victory over Lazio.

Nantes v Lyon

Nantes have lost their last seven home matches and that run looks set to continue against Lyon, who have won their last four Ligue 1 away games.

