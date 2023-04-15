Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 16: Juve to kickstart 8-1 acca

There are two Premier League clashes on Sunday which could have a major say in how the table looks at both ends come the conclusion of the Premier League season as West Ham host Arsenal and Manchester United visit Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere there is action from across Europe, and football tipster Joe Casey has studied the coupon and put together an 8-1 acca for the day's action.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Juventus to beat Sassuolo

Atletico Madrid to beat Almeria

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Wolfsburg

Under 2.5 goals in Roma v Udinese

Sassuolo v Juventus

Juventus have won seven of their last nine league matches and should be able to extend that tally when they visit Sassuolo, who have lost five of the last six head-to-heads between these two.

Atletico Madrid v Almeria

Almeria have lost three of their last four La Liga games and look likely to come up short once again when they face an Atletico Madrid side who have won five of their last seven league matches without conceding.

Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have won seven league games in a row while Wolfsburg have only won two of their last 11 games, and Xabi Alonso's side can get the better of their hosts.

Roma v Udinese

Eleven of Roma's last 14 games in all competitions have gone under 2.5 goals and the same looks likely to land when they host Udinese.

