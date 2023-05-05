Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 6: Pick Palace in 7-1 acca

The next step of Manchester City's title defence is a home game against Sam Allardyce's Leeds and the battle for European places continues with Aston Villa making the short trip to Wolves and Tottenham and Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Manchester City to beat Leeds

Aston Villa to beat Wolves

Crystal Palace or draw against Tottenham

Liverpool to beat Brentford

Manchester City v Leeds

Leeds have turned to Sam Allardyce in their efforts to avoid the drop but a defeat looks likely against Manchester City, who are closing in on the title.

Wolves v Aston Villa

Aston Villa's hopes for European qualification were dented by a 1-0 loss at Manchester United last Sunday, but Unai Emery's side can get back on track with a derby success over Wolves, who were beaten 6-0 at Brighton last time out.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost one of six games since Roy Hodgson's return and they can avoid defeat against Tottenham, who are on a four-match winless sequence.

Liverpool v Brentford

Liverpool can reel off a sixth successive victory at the expense of Brentford, who have failed to score on their last two trips to Anfield.

