Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 20: Go for the Gunners in 4-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 4-1 with bet365
Arsenal are bidding to keep their faint title hopes alive when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and Liverpool's clash at home to Aston Villa could be key to the scramble for European places.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 4-1 with bet365.
Saturday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Liverpool to beat Aston Villa
Crystal Palace or draw against Fulham
Wolves or draw against Everton
Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Aston Villa stayed in the hunt for a top seven finish by winning 2-1 at home to Tottenham last Saturday but they may struggle to avoid defeat away to fifth-placed Liverpool, who are targeting an eighth successive victory.
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have accumulated 16 points from eight games under Roy Hodgson and they can take a least a point from the London derby with mid-table Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Wolves v Everton
Wolves have won their last four home fixtures and should avoid defeat against Everton, who have triumphed on just two of 18 Premier League road trips.
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Arsenal sustained a damaging 3-0 loss at home to Brighton last Sunday but they have not sustained back-to-back league losses all season and can respond with a victory over Nottingham Forest, who are just three points above the drop zone.
