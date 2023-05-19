Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 20: Go for the Gunners in 4-1 acca

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 4-1 with bet365

Arsenal are bidding to keep their faint title hopes alive when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and Liverpool's clash at home to Aston Villa could be key to the scramble for European places.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 4-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Liverpool to beat Aston Villa

Crystal Palace or draw against Fulham

Wolves or draw against Everton

Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Aston Villa stayed in the hunt for a top seven finish by winning 2-1 at home to Tottenham last Saturday but they may struggle to avoid defeat away to fifth-placed Liverpool, who are targeting an eighth successive victory.

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have accumulated 16 points from eight games under Roy Hodgson and they can take a least a point from the London derby with mid-table Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Wolves v Everton

Wolves have won their last four home fixtures and should avoid defeat against Everton, who have triumphed on just two of 18 Premier League road trips.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Arsenal sustained a damaging 3-0 loss at home to Brighton last Sunday but they have not sustained back-to-back league losses all season and can respond with a victory over Nottingham Forest, who are just three points above the drop zone.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 17:21, 19 May 2023
