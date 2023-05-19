Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 20: Go for the Gunners in 4-1 acca

Arsenal are bidding to keep their faint title hopes alive when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and Liverpool's clash at home to Aston Villa could be key to the scramble for European places.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Liverpool to beat Aston Villa

Crystal Palace or draw against Fulham

Wolves or draw against Everton

Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Aston Villa stayed in the hunt for a top seven finish by winning 2-1 at home to Tottenham last Saturday but they may struggle to avoid defeat away to fifth-placed Liverpool, who are targeting an eighth successive victory.

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have accumulated 16 points from eight games under Roy Hodgson and they can take a least a point from the London derby with mid-table Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Wolves v Everton

Wolves have won their last four home fixtures and should avoid defeat against Everton, who have triumphed on just two of 18 Premier League road trips.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Arsenal sustained a damaging 3-0 loss at home to Brighton last Sunday but they have not sustained back-to-back league losses all season and can respond with a victory over Nottingham Forest, who are just three points above the drop zone.

