Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 13: Fulham key to 12-1 acca

A crucial day at both ends of the table in the Premier League sees three of the bottom five in action, as well as four of the six teams still scrapping it out for a European spot. Tottenham's visit to Aston Villa is perhaps the most pivotal fixture on that front.

Elsewhere, the Championship and League Two playoffs begin as Sunderland host Luton and Stockport visit Salford.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out over 12-1 acca for the day's action.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Fulham to beat Southampton

Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest

One or both teams not to score in Manchester United v Wolves

Tottenham draw no bet v Aston Villa

Southampton v Fulham

Fulham have won eight of their nine matches this season against the current bottom five and should be able to extend that record against a Southampton side who have lost six of their last seven outings.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have the worst away record in the Premier League, taking six points from a possible 51 on the road, and Chelsea can build on their 3-1 win over Bournemouth last time out with another victory.

Manchester United v Wolves

Wolves are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and both teams have found the net in only 14 of Manchester United's 34 top flight games. Take one or both teams to blank.

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Aston Villa go into this clash following two defeats and face a Tottenham side who have won on their last eight visits to Villa Park. Take Spurs to move a step closer to European qualification and back them in the draw-no-bet market.

