Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 9: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Another hectic EFL weekend features a League One clash between playoff-chasing Oxford and struggling Cheltenham and a League Two tussle between Accrington and Bradford. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Charlton to beat Carlisle

Oxford to beat Cheltenham

Bradford to beat Accrington

Wrexham to beat Morecambe

Charlton v Carlisle

Charlton have moved towards mid-table in League One after a six-game unbeaten run and should brush aside basement boys Carlisle, who have lost nine of their last ten games.

Oxford v Cheltenham

League One playoff chasers Oxford were unlucky to lose 2-1 at leaders Portsmouth last Saturday and they should bounce back against struggling Cheltenham, who are winless in four.

Accrington v Bradford

League Two playoff hopefuls Bradford have taken ten points from their last four games and will fancy their chances at Accrington, who lost 4-0 at Wrexham last weekend.

Morecambe v Wrexham

League Two highflyers Wrexham are pushing for a second successive promotion and their expensively assembled team should be too strong for eighth-placed Morecambe at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.