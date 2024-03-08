Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 9: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet
Another hectic EFL weekend features a League One clash between playoff-chasing Oxford and struggling Cheltenham and a League Two tussle between Accrington and Bradford. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Charlton to beat Carlisle
Oxford to beat Cheltenham
Bradford to beat Accrington
Wrexham to beat Morecambe
Charlton v Carlisle
Charlton have moved towards mid-table in League One after a six-game unbeaten run and should brush aside basement boys Carlisle, who have lost nine of their last ten games.
Oxford v Cheltenham
League One playoff chasers Oxford were unlucky to lose 2-1 at leaders Portsmouth last Saturday and they should bounce back against struggling Cheltenham, who are winless in four.
Accrington v Bradford
League Two playoff hopefuls Bradford have taken ten points from their last four games and will fancy their chances at Accrington, who lost 4-0 at Wrexham last weekend.
Morecambe v Wrexham
League Two highflyers Wrexham are pushing for a second successive promotion and their expensively assembled team should be too strong for eighth-placed Morecambe at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 8 March 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:48, 8 March 2024
- Manchester United v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League 2023-24 winner predictions and title odds: Our football experts give their verdicts
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Football accumulator tips for Friday March 8: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Paddy Power Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets for the festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Bet365 Cheltenham free bets: grab £30 for the festival's races with this new customer betting offer
- Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets: Grab £40 in free bets for the Festival
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day one's races
- Manchester United v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League 2023-24 winner predictions and title odds: Our football experts give their verdicts
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Football accumulator tips for Friday March 8: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Paddy Power Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets for the festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Bet365 Cheltenham free bets: grab £30 for the festival's races with this new customer betting offer
- Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets: Grab £40 in free bets for the Festival
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day one's races