Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 23: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The international break means a reduced EFL weekend schedule but there are still some key matches taking place on Saturday, including the League One fixture between Northampton and promotion-chasing Derby. Our fourfold pays out at 11-1 with CopyBet.



Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Derby to beat Northampton

Barrow to beat Newport

Doncaster to beat Forest Green

Gillingham to beat Morecambe

Northampton v Derby

League One highflyers Derby are on a four-game winning streak and the Rams should have too much quality and intensity for mid-table Northampton, who have gone five games without a victory.

Barrow v Newport

Sixth-placed Barrow are on course to finish in the League Two playoffs and should have the edge over Newport, who have lost 11 of 18 fourth-tier games on the road.

Doncaster v Forest Green

Improving Doncaster can claim a third successive League Two victory at the expense of second-bottom Forest Green, who lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Sutton last weekend.

Morecambe v Gillingham

Gillingham have posted four League Two away wins since the turn of the year and can get the better of fellow playoff hopefuls Morecambe, who have lost three games on the bounce.

