Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 2: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Things are beginning to get serious and Saturday's seven Premier League matches and jam-packed EFL fixture list could have a huge bearing on what happens this season. Our Saturday fourfold pays 12-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Both teams to score in Newcastle v Wolves

Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace and both teams to score

Wigan or draw double chance v Fleetwood

Walsall to beat Doncaster

Newcastle v Wolves

Both teams have scored in nine of Wolves's last 11 away league games while all bar one of the last 17 Premier League meetings between Wanderers and Newcastle have featured goals at both ends.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Both teams have scored in 15 of Tottenham's last 16 league matches and there should again be goals on the menu when they host a Crystal Palace side under new leadership. Spurs have won nine of their 13 home games this season, though, and should come out on top.

Fleetwood v Wigan

Wigan got the better of Bolton in midweek and can follow up by avoiding defeat against a Fleetwood side who have won just two of their 13 games under Charlie Adam.

Walsall v Doncaster

Walsall have won four on the spin and should be able to make it five against a Doncaster outfit who have lost 16 of their 33 league games this term.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.