Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 16: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The business end of the EFL season is fast approaching and there are several important weekend fixtures including a Championship clash between playoff-chasing Middlesbrough and relegation-threatened Blackburn and a League Two tussle between second-bottom Colchester and eighth-placed Walsall. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet.



Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Blackburn

Barnsley to beat Cheltenham

AFC Wimbledon to beat Newport

Colchester to beat Walsall

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

Reaching the Championship playoffs remains a possibility for Middlesbrough, who can make it four wins from four by getting the better of struggling Blackburn at the Riverside Stadium.

Barnsley v Cheltenham

League One highflyers Barnsley returned to winning ways with Tuesday's 3-2 success at Carlisle and they should be too strong for fourth-bottom Cheltenham, who are winless in five.

AFC Wimbledon v Newport

AFC Wimbledon have climbed into the League Two playoffs after back-to-back wins and they look solid favourites to overcome mid-table Newport, who have lost on 11 of 18 fourth-tier road trips.

Colchester v Walsall

League Two strugglers Colchester have drawn their last three home games and they can pick up a much-needed maximum against playoff-chasing Walsall, who were beaten 2-0 at Forest Green last weekend.

