Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 16: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet
The business end of the EFL season is fast approaching and there are several important weekend fixtures including a Championship clash between playoff-chasing Middlesbrough and relegation-threatened Blackburn and a League Two tussle between second-bottom Colchester and eighth-placed Walsall. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Middlesbrough to beat Blackburn
Barnsley to beat Cheltenham
AFC Wimbledon to beat Newport
Colchester to beat Walsall
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Reaching the Championship playoffs remains a possibility for Middlesbrough, who can make it four wins from four by getting the better of struggling Blackburn at the Riverside Stadium.
Barnsley v Cheltenham
League One highflyers Barnsley returned to winning ways with Tuesday's 3-2 success at Carlisle and they should be too strong for fourth-bottom Cheltenham, who are winless in five.
AFC Wimbledon v Newport
AFC Wimbledon have climbed into the League Two playoffs after back-to-back wins and they look solid favourites to overcome mid-table Newport, who have lost on 11 of 18 fourth-tier road trips.
Colchester v Walsall
League Two strugglers Colchester have drawn their last three home games and they can pick up a much-needed maximum against playoff-chasing Walsall, who were beaten 2-0 at Forest Green last weekend.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click Claim Free Bets to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 15 March 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:28, 15 March 2024
- Swansea v Cardiff predictions, betting odds and tips
- Wolves v Coventry predictions, odds and betting tips
- Manchester City and Arsenal face heavyweight opponents in Champions League quarter-finals
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Football accumulator tips for Friday March 15: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: £695 up for grabs for today's races + a Gold Cup tip
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £30 in free bets with BetUK + Day 4 Tips
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for today's races
- Swansea v Cardiff predictions, betting odds and tips
- Wolves v Coventry predictions, odds and betting tips
- Manchester City and Arsenal face heavyweight opponents in Champions League quarter-finals
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Football accumulator tips for Friday March 15: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: £695 up for grabs for today's races + a Gold Cup tip
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £30 in free bets with BetUK + Day 4 Tips
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for today's races