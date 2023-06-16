Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 17: Scotland can secure 6-1 acca

The international action takes centre stage with plenty of Euro 2024 qualifiers to get stuck into, with Belgium's clash with Austria one of the highlights.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the international coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Georgia to beat Cyprus

Portugal to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina

Scotland/draw double chance v Norway

Over 2.5 goals in Belgium v Austria

Cyprus v Georgia

Georgia have been on a fantastic run that has seen them lose only one of their last 14 matches and Cyprus don't have the quality to stand in the Crusaders' way.

Portugal v Bosnia & Herzegovina

The best Bosnia can hope for is to frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of Portugal’s impressive arsenal and the home team should get the job done with minimal fuss.

Norway v Scotland

Scotland have conceded only twice in six competitive matches since a surprise 3-0 Nations League loss in Ireland and could stand firm against Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates.

Belgium v Austria

Austria can play their part in a high-scoring clash against a Belgium team that’s scored three or more in eight straight home European Championship home games.

