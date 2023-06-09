Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 10: Citizens can bring home 7-1 acca

It all comes down to one night in Istanbul when Manchester City and Inter clash in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Man City to beat Inter

Orlando to beat Colorado

New England to beat Inter Miami

Real Salt Lake to beat New York City

Man City v Inter

The Champions League is the most difficult trophy to win but Man City's lack of success in the competition feels like an anomaly which will be rectified in Istanbul.

Orlando v Colorado

Orlando City have strung together a five-game unbeaten run in MLS and look a decent selection to see off Colorado Rapids, who have won only two of their 17 games all season.

New England v Inter Miami

Inter Miami may soon be about to welcome Lionel Messi to their roster but his arrival is a little way off and they are worth opposing on the road to New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake v New York City

Spirits should be high in the camp of Real Salt Lake, who beat LA Galaxy 3-2 in the US Open Cup last time out, and they should get the better of New York City.

