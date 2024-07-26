Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 27: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

The Olympic football tournament continues on Saturday while there is also the final round of group games in the Scottish League Cup. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Clyde to beat Montrose

Paraguay to beat Israel

Sligo Rovers or draw double chance v Galway United

France -1 v Guinea

Clyde v Montrose

Clyde spent big over the summer and have been rewarded with a 5-0 win over Edinburgh City and a 3-2 victory against Championship title contenders Partick Thistle. They can also beat Montrose.

Israel v Paraguay

Paraguay were unlucky to lose 5-0 against Japan with the majority of the damage done once they were down to ten men, but they can get the better of Israel, who drew with Mali in their Olympics opener.

Sligo Rovers v Galway United

Sligo have won four on the spin in all competitions and should be able to at least avoid defeat against Galway, who they are level on points with.

France v Guinea

France cruised to a 3-0 win in their Olympic football opener against the United States and before that recorded 4-1 and 7-0 friendly wins over Paraguay and Dominican Republic, they can overcome a goal deficit on the handicap against Guinea.

