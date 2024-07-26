- More
Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 27: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair
The Olympic football tournament continues on Saturday while there is also the final round of group games in the Scottish League Cup. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Clyde to beat Montrose
Paraguay to beat Israel
Sligo Rovers or draw double chance v Galway United
France -1 v Guinea
Clyde v Montrose
Clyde spent big over the summer and have been rewarded with a 5-0 win over Edinburgh City and a 3-2 victory against Championship title contenders Partick Thistle. They can also beat Montrose.
Israel v Paraguay
Paraguay were unlucky to lose 5-0 against Japan with the majority of the damage done once they were down to ten men, but they can get the better of Israel, who drew with Mali in their Olympics opener.
Sligo Rovers v Galway United
Sligo have won four on the spin in all competitions and should be able to at least avoid defeat against Galway, who they are level on points with.
France v Guinea
France cruised to a 3-0 win in their Olympic football opener against the United States and before that recorded 4-1 and 7-0 friendly wins over Paraguay and Dominican Republic, they can overcome a goal deficit on the handicap against Guinea.
- Saturday's men's Olympic predictions and free football tips: France can ease to another high-scoring win
- Women's Olympic football outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips
- Thursday's women's Olympic predictions and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 25: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 24: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
