Football accumulator tips for Saturday, July 20: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

Scandinavian football continues with league matches taking place in Norway and Sweden and there is also plenty of Scottish League Cup fare, including St Johnstone's fixture at home to Morton. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair.



All bets must be placed by 2pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Djurgarden to beat Kalmar

St Johnstone to beat Morton

SK Brann to beat Sarpsborg

KFUM or draw double chance against Molde

Kalmar v Djurgarden

Swedish title hopefuls Djurgarden have won eight of their last nine league games and they should pick up maximum points away to third-bottom Kalmar, who have lost nine of 14 top flight fixtures.

St Johnstone v Morton

St Johnstone have won back-to-back competitive games and can maintain their strong start to Scottish League Cup Group F with a victory over Championship side Morton, who have won only once on their last eight road trips.

Sarpsborg v SK Brann

SK Brann are second in the Norwegian top division and look a solid bet for an away success over struggling Sarpsborg, who have lost five of seven home league fixtures.

Molde v KFUM

Mid-table KFUM have taken 14 points from seven Norwegian top flight away games and they can avoid defeat against third-placed Molde, who have failed to win three of their last four home matches.

