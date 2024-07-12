- More
Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 13: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair
The Scottish League Cup gets underway on Saturday, while Canada and Uruguay face off in the Copa America third-place playoff. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Annan to beat Inverness
Morton to beat East Fife
Queen's Park to beat Peterhead
Uruguay to beat Canada
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £50 in free bet multiples
Annan v Inverness
Caley Thistle are a club in turmoil after their relegation to League One last term and their woes could increase at Annan.
East Fife v Morton
Morton have made some interesting signings as they look to build on last season’s fifth-place Championship finish with nine players already through the door, and Dougie Imrie’s men look a bet at East Fife.
Peterhead v Queen's Park
Championship side Queen's Park have a clear class edge on Peterhead and the Spiders can return from their trip to the North Sea with three points.
Canada v Uruguay
Colombia ended Uruguay's hopes of Copa America glory, but the Sky Blue should get some compensation by downing Canada.
Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
Last updated
- Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Harry Kane odds + grab a £60 free bet
- Best Euro 2024 betting offers: claim nearly £300 for Spain vs England ahead of the final
- Euro 2024 Preview Show | Spain vs England final betting guide | Racing Post
- Football accumulator tips for Friday July 12: Back our 17-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 11: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Harry Kane odds + grab a £60 free bet
- Best Euro 2024 betting offers: claim nearly £300 for Spain vs England ahead of the final
- Euro 2024 Preview Show | Spain vs England final betting guide | Racing Post
- Football accumulator tips for Friday July 12: Back our 17-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 11: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets