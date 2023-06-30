Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 1: Go for Guadeloupe in 11-1 acca

Co-hosts Georgia take on Israel in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship and the Concacaf Gold Cup continues with Cuba facing Guadeloupe and Guatemala locking horns with Canada.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 11-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Malmo to beat Sirius

Israel U21 to beat Georgia U21

Guadeloupe to beat Cuba

Canada to beat Guatemala

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Malmo v Sirius

Swedish top-flight leaders Malmo should register an 11th victory in 13 games against 11th-placed Sirius, who have won just one of their six away league fixtures.

Georgia U21 v Israel U21

Israel advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship with an impressive 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and they may prove too strong for co-hosts Georgia, who have faced 58 shots across their three matches.

Cuba v Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe began their Concacaf Gold Cup challenge with a 2-2 draw against Canada and they can take maximum points against Cuba, who are under pressure after a 1-0 loss to Guatemala.

Guatemala v Canada

Concacaf Gold Cup hopefuls Canada will be disappointed with dropping two points against Guadeloupe but they are Group D's top seeds and should have too much for Guatemala in Houston.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport