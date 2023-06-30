Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 1: Go for Guadeloupe in 11-1 acca

Co-hosts Georgia take on Israel in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship and the Concacaf Gold Cup continues with Cuba facing Guadeloupe and Guatemala locking horns with Canada.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 11-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Saturday.
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Malmo to beat Sirius
Israel U21 to beat Georgia U21
Guadeloupe to beat Cuba
Canada to beat Guatemala
Swedish top-flight leaders Malmo should register an 11th victory in 13 games against 11th-placed Sirius, who have won just one of their six away league fixtures.
Israel advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship with an impressive 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and they may prove too strong for co-hosts Georgia, who have faced 58 shots across their three matches.
Guadeloupe began their Concacaf Gold Cup challenge with a 2-2 draw against Canada and they can take maximum points against Cuba, who are under pressure after a 1-0 loss to Guatemala.
Concacaf Gold Cup hopefuls Canada will be disappointed with dropping two points against Guadeloupe but they are Group D's top seeds and should have too much for Guatemala in Houston.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport