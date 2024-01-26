Football accumulator tips for Saturday January 27: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

There are only three Championship matches across FA Cup fourth round weekend but there is plenty of lower-division action including a League One clash between struggling Port Vale and leaders Portsmouth and a League Two promotion tussle between Notts County and Barrow.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 15-1.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Predictions:

Portsmouth to beat Port Vale

Mansfield to beat AFC Wimbledon

Notts County to beat Barrow

Walsall to beat Sutton

Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.

Port Vale v Portsmouth

Portsmouth have led the League One standings since early December and they can consolidate the position by defeating 18th-placed Port Vale in the Potteries.

AFC Wimbledon v Mansfield

Mansfield are winless in three League Two games for the first time since October but they should see off playoff-chasing AFC Wimbledon, who have lost their last two games and remain without top scorer Ali Al-Hamadi, who is taking part in the Asian Cup.

Notts County v Barrow

Notts County should be fired-up to perform well in their first League Two match under Stuart Maynard and they can make home advantage count against promotion rivals Barrow, who have won just one of their last six fixtures.

Walsall v Sutton

League Two strugglers Sutton have been harder to beat under Steve Morison but they may struggle to cope with playoff-chasing Walsall, who are targeting a fifth successive home win.

