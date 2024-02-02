Football accumulator tips for Saturday, February 3: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet
A week on from the FA Cup fourth round there is a packed EFL schedule including promotion-chasing Hull's Championship clash at home to Millwall and in-form Leyton Orient's League One fixture with second-bottom Carlisle.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 15-1 with Copybet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Hull to beat Millwall
Leyton Orient to beat Carlisle
Bradford to beat AFC Wimbledon
Crawley to beat Morecambe
Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
Hull v Millwall
Championship promotion chasers Hull have completed a manic January recruitment drive and the impact of new signings can help them to defeat out-of-sorts Millwall at the MKM Stadium.
Leyton Orient v Carlisle
Leyton Orient are playing as well as any League One side and should have too much for struggling Carlisle in the capital.
Bradford v AFC Wimbledon
Bradford have gone seven League Two games without a win but they can respond with a home win over AFC Wimbledon, who are missing suspended defenders Huseyin Biler and Paul Kalambayi.
Crawley v Morecambe
Crawley have registered eight of their 12 League Two wins on home soil and they can overcome Morecambe, who have won just one of their last eight fixtures.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
