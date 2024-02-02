Football accumulator tips for Saturday, February 3: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Racing Post logo
A week on from the FA Cup fourth round there is a packed EFL schedule including promotion-chasing Hull's Championship clash at home to Millwall and in-form Leyton Orient's League One fixture with second-bottom Carlisle.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 15-1 with Copybet.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Hull to beat Millwall

Leyton Orient to beat Carlisle

Bradford to beat AFC Wimbledon

Crawley to beat Morecambe

Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.

Image link

Hull v Millwall

Championship promotion chasers Hull have completed a manic January recruitment drive and the impact of new signings can help them to defeat out-of-sorts Millwall at the MKM Stadium.

Leyton Orient v Carlisle

Leyton Orient are playing as well as any League One side and should have too much for struggling Carlisle in the capital.

Bradford v AFC Wimbledon

Bradford have gone seven League Two games without a win but they can respond with a home win over AFC Wimbledon, who are missing suspended defenders Huseyin Biler and Paul Kalambayi.

Crawley v Morecambe

Crawley have registered eight of their 12 League Two wins on home soil and they can overcome Morecambe, who have won just one of their last eight fixtures.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport

Published on 2 February 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 14:49, 2 February 2024

