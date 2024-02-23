Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 24: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Another busy weekend of EFL action includes a key match for Championship highflyers Southampton at home to struggling Millwall and a League Two tussle between promotion hopefuls Notts County and Crewe. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 16-1 with CopyBet.



Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Southampton to beat Millwall

Lincoln to beat Port Vale

Doncaster to beat AFC Wimbledon

Notts County to beat Crewe

Southampton v Millwall

Neil Harris has returned to the Millwall dugout with the aim of steering the club to Championship safety but he may struggle to engineer a positive result away to Southampton, who are in the thick of the automatic promotion race.

Port Vale v Lincoln

Lincoln are unbeaten in seven League One games and should have too much quality for third-bottom Port Vale, who remain winless in 2024.

Doncaster v AFC Wimbledon

League Two strugglers Doncaster have gone four games unbeaten for the first time this season and they can topple playoff-chasing AFC Wimbledon, who have taken only one point from their last three fixtures.

Notts County v Crewe

Notts County played some good football in last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Wrexham and can respond with a victory at home to League Two promotion rivals Crewe, who have failed to score in two of their last four fixtures.

