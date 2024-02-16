Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 17: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There is another full EFL schedule taking place on Saturday which includes Championship leaders Leicester at home to Middlesbrough while there is relegation six-pointer in League One as Cheltenham entertain fellow strugglers Port Vale.

Racing Post expert Aaron Ashley has selected a fourfold which pays 9-1 with Copybet.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Leicester to beat Middlesbrough

Bolton to beat Charlton

Cheltenham to beat Port Vale

Leyton Orient to beat Burton

Not got a CopyBet account?

Leicester v Middlesbrough

Runaway Championship leaders Leicester should make it five league wins in a row at the expense of Middlesbrough, whose levels are dropping at the wrong time. The trip to the King Power looks a tricky one for Boro, who are winless in four league matches following Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Preston.

Bolton v Charlton

Bolton are in the thick of the League One title race and, having lost only one of their last ten, should outclass struggling Charlton at home. The Addicks are only one point and one place above the relegation zone following a run of 14 games without a win.

Cheltenham v Port Vale

Cheltenham have been going well at Whaddon Road, where they have lost only two of their last ten league games, and they can edge relegation rivals Port Vale. The Robins have won two on the spin following Tuesday's 2-0 home win over Blackpool whereas Vale are winless in six.

Leyton Orient v Burton

Leyton Orient are League One's form side at present having lost only one of their last ten. The Londoners have won four of their last five at home after Tuesday's thrilling 4-3 success over Northampton and they should have the beating of Burton, who have lost six of their last nine on the road.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.