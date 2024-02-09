Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 10: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Another busy EFL Saturday includes a Championship tussle between promotion-chasing Hull and struggling Swansea and a League One clash between lowly Port Vale and sixth-placed Stevenage.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 9-1 with Copybet.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Hull to beat Swansea

Bristol Rovers to beat Burton

Bolton to beat Northampton

Stevenage to beat Port Vale

Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Hull v Swansea

Hull are back on the Championship promotion trail after successive wins and their new-look attack should give them the edge over out-of-sorts Swansea, who have lost four on the bounce.

Bristol Rovers v Burton

Bristol Rovers slipped to a surprising 2-0 loss at home to Fleetwood on Tuesday but they can boost their fading League One playoff hopes with a victory over 18th-placed Burton, who have won only twice on their league travels.

Northampton v Bolton

Bolton have reeled off six wins from their last eight League One matches and may be too slick for mid-table Northampton, who have experienced back-to-back defeats.

Port Vale v Stevenage

Sixth-placed Stevenage have triumphed on their last two League One road trips and should have too much nous for fourth-bottom Port Vale, who have lost three on the trot.

