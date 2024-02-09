Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 10: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet
Another busy EFL Saturday includes a Championship tussle between promotion-chasing Hull and struggling Swansea and a League One clash between lowly Port Vale and sixth-placed Stevenage.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 9-1 with Copybet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Hull to beat Swansea
Bristol Rovers to beat Burton
Bolton to beat Northampton
Stevenage to beat Port Vale
Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
Hull v Swansea
Hull are back on the Championship promotion trail after successive wins and their new-look attack should give them the edge over out-of-sorts Swansea, who have lost four on the bounce.
Bristol Rovers v Burton
Bristol Rovers slipped to a surprising 2-0 loss at home to Fleetwood on Tuesday but they can boost their fading League One playoff hopes with a victory over 18th-placed Burton, who have won only twice on their league travels.
Northampton v Bolton
Bolton have reeled off six wins from their last eight League One matches and may be too slick for mid-table Northampton, who have experienced back-to-back defeats.
Port Vale v Stevenage
Sixth-placed Stevenage have triumphed on their last two League One road trips and should have too much nous for fourth-bottom Port Vale, who have lost three on the trot.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the Claim Free Bets to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
