Football accumulator tips for Monday May 8: Seagulls can help land 13-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 13-1 with bet365
It could be manic Monday in the Premier League with a trio of crucial fixtures at the bottom of the table. It's also the final day of the regular season in the Championship and League Two and it should be a cracking day of action.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's card and picked a fourfold which pays over 13-1.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Monday.
Monday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Leicester to beat Fulham
Brighton to beat Everton
Nottingham Forest to beat Southampton
Millwall to beat Blackburn
Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 13-1
Fulham v Leicester
Fulham, still missing suspended top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, have suffered narrow defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, stretching their lean run in the league to seven losses in nine.
Brighton v Everton
Everton's only away win came at bottom club Southampton and they have taken one point from seven trips to top-eight sides, scoring twice and conceding 14 goals.
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
There has been little sign of improvement from Southampton, who are on a nine-game winless streak, and even when they have managed to find a lead, they have lacked the defensive resolve to hold on.
Millwall v Blackburn
Blackburn are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions, and although Millwall haven't been much better of late, they are fancied to finish the job and secure a playoff spot.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport