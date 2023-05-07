Football accumulator tips for Monday May 8: Seagulls can help land 13-1 acca

It could be manic Monday in the Premier League with a trio of crucial fixtures at the bottom of the table. It's also the final day of the regular season in the Championship and League Two and it should be a cracking day of action.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's card and picked a fourfold which pays over 13-1.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Leicester to beat Fulham

Brighton to beat Everton

Nottingham Forest to beat Southampton

Millwall to beat Blackburn

Fulham v Leicester

Fulham, still missing suspended top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, have suffered narrow defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, stretching their lean run in the league to seven losses in nine.

Brighton v Everton

Everton's only away win came at bottom club Southampton and they have taken one point from seven trips to top-eight sides, scoring twice and conceding 14 goals.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

There has been little sign of improvement from Southampton, who are on a nine-game winless streak, and even when they have managed to find a lead, they have lacked the defensive resolve to hold on.

Millwall v Blackburn

Blackburn are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions, and although Millwall haven't been much better of late, they are fancied to finish the job and secure a playoff spot.

