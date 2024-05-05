Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 6: Back our 22-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

The pressure is on Erik ten Hag as he takes his Manchester United side to Selhust Park to face Crystal Palace in Monday's only Premier League encounter.

The League Two playoffs get kick-off with both semi-final first legs and there is action in Serie A and Ligue to enjoy as well.

Matthew Ireland has scoured the Monday coupon and picked out a fourfold which pays out at 22-1.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, May 6

Racing Post football expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United

Doncaster to beat Crewe

MK Dons to beat Crawley

Both teams to score in Udinese v Napoli

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

The untidy nature of the Manchester United offices and training ground made the headlines at the weekend and things aren't exactly ship-shape on the pitch, either. The Red Devils have won just one of their last seven matches and could be swept aside by a rejuvenated Crystal Palace side who are unbeaten in four outings.

Crewe vs Doncaster

Doncaster finished the League Two regular season in flying form, winning ten and drawing two of their final 12 matches, and the red-hot Rovers could have too much quality for an injury-hit Crewe outfit in their playoff semi-final first leg.

Crawley vs MK Dons

Crawley exceeded all expectations to secure a playoff berth in League Two but they were beaten 18 times in the league this season and may find themselves playing catch-up in their semi-final against MK Dons, who have been lethal in front of goal during the last month or so.

Udinese vs Napoli

It’s just over a year to the day since a 1-1 draw at Udinese saw Napoli win Serie A for the first time in 33 years, but things have not gone according to plan for the visitors this term. The deposed champions have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 attempts so take both teams to again find the net in Udine.

