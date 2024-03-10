Football accumulator tips for Monday March 11: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Chelsea host Newcastle in a cracking Premier League tie on Monday evening and there is also action across Europe. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.



Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has selected:

Over 2.5 goals in Chelsea v Newcastle

Hearts to beat Morton

Udinese or draw double chance v Lazio

Almeria or draw double chance v Sevilla

Chelsea v Newcastle

Chelsea have been leaking goals and Newcastle are in a good position to capitalise, having netted at least twice in seven of their last eight games in the Premier League.

Morton v Hearts

Hearts have won nine of their last 11 matches, beating champions Celtic 2-0 last time out, and they have the most potent attacking force in the SPL in Lawrence Shankland.

Lazio v Udinese

Lazio have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and could be ripe for the taking by an Udinese side who beat Juventus in Turin last month.

Almeria v Sevilla

Almeria remain bottom of the La Liga table but the basement boys can get their points tally into double figures at home to Sevilla on Monday.

