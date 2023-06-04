Football accumulator tips for Monday June 5: Bohs to kickstart 6-1 acca

Hamburg face a tough task in overcoming a three-goal deficit in the Bundesliga relegation playoff, the highlight of the action on Monday's card, while there are big games in Scandinavia and Ireland too.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the fixture list and picked out a 6-1 acca for the day's matches.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Bohemians to beat Cork

Shamrock Rovers to beat Sligo

Malmo to beat Degerfors and over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score in Hamburg v Stuttgart

Click to add Joe Casey's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays over 6-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Cork v Bohemians

Cork have won three in a row but have been flattered by some of those results. They have lost ten of their 18 matches in total this season and look vulnerable against title-chasing Bohemians.

Sligo v Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers are top of the League of Ireland table after winning seven of their last nine matches and they should be able to extend that record against Sligo, who have lost four of their last five.

Malmo v Degerfors

Malmo have been victorious in eight of their ten Allsvenskan games this season, scoring 23 times in the process. Take them to win a game featuring three or more goals against Degerfors, who have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 27 goals in 11 matches.

Hamburg v Stuttgart

Hamburg face a stiff task in overturning Stuttgart's 3-0 lead in this Bundesliga relegation playoff but they can get on the scoresheet in this second leg. Both teams have scored in nine of Stuttgart's last ten matches and the same looks likely here.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport