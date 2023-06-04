Football accumulator tips for Monday June 5: Bohs to kickstart 6-1 acca

Hamburg face a tough task in overcoming a three-goal deficit in the Bundesliga relegation playoff, the highlight of the action on Monday's card, while there are big games in Scandinavia and Ireland too.
Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the fixture list and picked out a 6-1 acca for the day's matches.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Bohemians to beat Cork
Shamrock Rovers to beat Sligo
Malmo to beat Degerfors and over 2.5 goals
Both teams to score in Hamburg v Stuttgart
Cork have won three in a row but have been flattered by some of those results. They have lost ten of their 18 matches in total this season and look vulnerable against title-chasing Bohemians.
Shamrock Rovers are top of the League of Ireland table after winning seven of their last nine matches and they should be able to extend that record against Sligo, who have lost four of their last five.
Malmo have been victorious in eight of their ten Allsvenskan games this season, scoring 23 times in the process. Take them to win a game featuring three or more goals against Degerfors, who have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 27 goals in 11 matches.
Hamburg face a stiff task in overturning Stuttgart's 3-0 lead in this Bundesliga relegation playoff but they can get on the scoresheet in this second leg. Both teams have scored in nine of Stuttgart's last ten matches and the same looks likely here.
