Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Monday July 24: Fluminense feature in 15-1 acca

Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 15-1 with bet365

The action comes thick and fast in the Scandinavian top divisions with matches in the Danish Superliga, Swedish Allsvenskan and Norwegian Eliteserien on Monday. There is also one match taking place in Brazil's Serie A and football tipster Liam Flin has compiled a fourfold accumulator covering the day's action.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Nordsjaelland to beat Viborg

Viking to beat Aaelsund

Sirius to beat Mjallby

Fluminense to beat Coritiba

Click to add Monday's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 15-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Nordsjaelland v Viborg

Nordsjaelland finished two places and four points better off than Viborg in the Danish Superliga last season and won the corresponding fixture last August. They can prevail when the teams meet in their season opener.

Viking v Aalesund

With nine wins from 14 games, Viking are flying high in the Norwegian Eliteserien and can justify favouritism at home to basement boys Aalesund, who have posted 12 defeats already this campaign.

Sirius v Mjallby

Not a lot separates Sirius and Mjallby in the Swedish Allsvenskan table but Sirius are fresh from a 3-0 win over Degerfors and are worth siding with to secure three points.

Coritiba v Fluminense

Coritiba are in the relegation mix in Brazil's Serie A and could be out of their depth against Fluminense, who have taken four points from their last two fixtures with Internacional and Flamengo.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 18:02, 23 July 2023
