Football accumulator tips for Monday July 17: Swedish giants Malmo feature in 22-1 acca

Monday's global football action includes fixtures from the Allsvenskan in Sweden and the Primera Division in Argentina as well as games in Finland, China, Chile and Peru.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton has selected two teams from Sweden and two from the Argentinian top flight to produce a fourfold paying just under 22-1.

Monday accumulator predictions

AIK to beat Varbergs

Malmo to beat Djurgarden

Instituto to beat Arsenal de Sarandi

Tigre to beat Barracas Central

Varbergs v AIK

Bottom club Varbergs got their first win of the Allsvenskan season, at the 14th attempt, against fellow strugglers IFK Goteborg last week. However, their bubble may be burst by third-from-bottom AIK, who should be in good spirits after winning their last away fixture 2-0 at Brommapojkarna.

Djurgarden v Malmo

Malmo suffered a shock defeat to Mjallby last time out but they had won 11 of their previous 13 Allsvenskan matches this season and can get back to winning ways at Djurgarden, who are seven points behind them in the table despite playing one more game.

Arsenal de Sarandi v Instituto

Instituto have conceded only one goal in their last three matches in Argentina's Primera Division and they can claim a third away win of the campaign at Arsenal de Sarandi. The hosts, bottom of the table, have lost four of their last five games.

Tigre v Barracas Central

Tigre have taken ten points from five home matches against teams in the bottom half this season and they can pick up another three against Barracas Central. The visitors are in solid form but have won only two of their 11 away fixtures this term.

