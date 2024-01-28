Football accumulator tips for Monday January 29: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Blackburn take on Wrexham in an intriguing FA Cup fourth-round tie at Ewood Park and there are plenty of other games for football punters to assess on Monday.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out selections from the FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A and the Africa Cup of Nations and the fourfold pays just under 10-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Cape Verde to beat Mauritania

Blackburn to beat Wrexham

Roma to beat Salernitana

Getafe to beat Granada

Our Monday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.

Cape Verde v Mauritania

Cape Verde reached the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in style, beating Ghana and Mozambique before a 2-2 draw with Egypt, and they can end Mauritania's campaign at the last-16 stage.

Blackburn v Wrexham

Blackburn have been in patchy form in the Championship but they thumped Cambridge 5-2 in the FA Cup third round and can come out on top in an entertaining fourth-round tie with League Two Wrexham.

Salernitana v Roma

Roma beat Verona in their first Serie A game since sacking Jose Mourinho and they have a great chance of picking up another three points at bottom club Salernitana, who have lost six of their last eight matches.

Getafe v Granada

Getafe have won five of their nine home matches in La Liga this season, also claiming creditable draws with Barcelona, Real Betis and Villarreal. They should be too slick for visitors Granada, who have been beaten to nil in five of their last seven league fixtures.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.