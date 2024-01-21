Football accumulator tips for Monday January 22: Back our 19-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Brighton host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night while Leicester will hope to extend their lead at the Championship summit when they welcome third-placed Ipswich to the King Power Stadium.

The Seagulls and Foxes both feature in Henry Hardwicke's 19-1 acca.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Brighton to beat Wolves

Leicester to beat Ipswich

Over 2.5 goals in Cape Verde v Egypt

Both teams to score in Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

Our Monday fourfold pays 19-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Brighton v Wolves

Brighton have lost just one of their ten home Premier League matches this season and have beaten Tottenham, Ajax and Marseille in a nine-game unbeaten run at the Amex.

Leicester v Ipswich

Leicester have led the way in the Championship since the end of September and they have been imperious on their own patch, winning 11 of their 13 home league games.

Guinea Bissau v Nigeria

Nigeria have looked weak at the back for some time now and both teams have scored in five of the Super Eagles' last seven games which should give Guinea-Bissau confidence that they can make their mark.

Cape Verde v Egypt

Egypt's opening two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations both went over 3.5 goals and with the Pharaohs in need of victory to guarantee progression to the knockouts, expect an open encounter in Abidjan.

New customers can get £40 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £40 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.