Football accumulator tips for Monday February 5: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Manchester City will be looking to make ground in the battle for the Premier League title and the Citizens head to London to face Brentford on Monday night.

Backing over 2.5 goals in the Serie A clash between with Roma and Cagliari looks a banker in a 16-1 CopyBet acca.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Manchester City & over 3.5 goals v Brentford

Under 2.5 goals in Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla

Over 2.5 goals in Roma v Cagliari

Over 2.5 goals in Casa Pia v Boavista

Our Monday fourfold pays out at 16-1 with CopyBet.

Brentford v Manchester City

Brentford have conceded 12 goals in their last four league games against Spurs, Forest, Crystal Palace and Wolves and the Bees defence looks set for another bruising encounter with the full-strength champions.

Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla

Fewer than 2.5 goals have been scored in six of Rayo Vallecano’s last seven La Liga matches and also in five of Sevilla’s last nine away league games.

Roma v Cagliari

Cagliari have conceded 38 goals in 22 Serie A matches this season and the floodgates could open again. Only Inter have scored more home league goals than Roma this season and backing over 2.5 looks the play.

Casa Pia v Boavista

Boavista have won only one of their last 14 matches and they conceded four goals against Portimonense last time out. Casa Pia were hit for eight goals by Sporting in their latest contest and backing overs looks the safest play here.

