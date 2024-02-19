Football accumulator tips for Monday February 19: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £30 in free bets with Paddy Power

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There is a crucial clash at the bottom of the Premier League when Everton host Crystal Palace on Monday night while there is also action taking place from Spain, Portugal and Turkey. Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has selected a fourfold which pays 5-1 with Paddy Power.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Everton to beat Crystal Palace

Athletic Bilbao to beat Girona

Sporting to beat Moreirense

Besiktas to beat Konyaspor

Everton v Crystal Palace

The absence of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze looks bad news for a Crystal Palace side who have won only two of their last 16 matches and look set to be defeated at Goodison Park.

Athletic Bilbao v Girona

Girona’s surprise title challenge suffered a major blow last time out as they were hammered by Real Madrid and they could fall further behind as they visit Athletic Bilbao, who have been excellent at San Mames recently.

Moreirense v Sporting

Moreirense have picked up some good results of late but they face an uphill battle against a Sporting outfit who have been on the rampage recently, winning seven straight league matches.

Besiktas v Konyaspor

Konyaspor have won only two of their last 12 matches, they have tasted victory just once on the road this term and they look to be heading for defeat at Besiktas.

