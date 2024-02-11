Football accumulator tips for Monday February 12: Back our 11-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

There is a cracking Premier League London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea under the lights at Selhurst Park to look forward to on Monday night.

While in Serie A, Juventus have ground to make up on Inter at the top of the table but the Old Lady rate bankers in our daily acca, which pays 11-2 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace

Juventus to beat Udinese

Athletic to beat Almeria

Porto to beat Arouca

Our Monday fourfold pays out at 11-2 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Four of Chelsea's five away wins this term have been by two or more goals and they could earn another big victory against a depleted and deflated Palace side.

Juventus v Udinese

Juventus have lost ground on Inter at the top of the Serie A table but the Old Lady can keep the pressure on the Nerazzurri with a routine home victory over Udinese.

Almeria v Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao are firmly in the mix for a Champions League spot in La Liga and they look a good price to beat an Almeria side who are still awaiting their first league win of the season.

Arouca v Porto

Arouca have tended to fall short against the best teams in Portugal, losing to nil in each of their home meetings with the sides above them this term, and their clash with Porto can follow suit.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.