Football accumulator tips for Monday April 3: Valencia add value to 9-1 fourfold

It's a new week and a new era for Tottenham as they begin life without Antonio Conte with a trip to relegation-threatened Everton on Monday.

The Premier League offering is one part of our Monday fourfold which also takes in fixtures from Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked:

Both teams to score in Sassuolo v Torino

Everton or draw double chance v Tottenham

Valencia to beat Rayo Vallecanio

Under 2.5 goals in Famalicao v Arouca

Click to add to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays over 9-1

Everton v Tottenham

Spurs have won just one of their last five Premier League away games and even having done away with Antonio Conte, their fortunes on the road may not improve against an Everton side who have become harder to beat since Sean Dyche took charge.

Sassuolo v Torino

Sassuolo were one of Serie A's form teams before the international break, recording four straight wins, and scoring plenty of goals along the way. Their home game against Torino could be another high-scoring encounter - the Maroons have hit the target in a league-high 12 of their 14 away games this season.

Valencia v Rayo Vallecano

Valencia are embroiled in a fight for survival in La Liga but their fortunes have improved under new boss Ruben Baraja, who has masterminded home wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna since taking charge. Los Che can make it three home wins on the spin at the expense of a Rayo team whose good season is in danger of fizzling out after six games without a win.

Famalicao v Arouca

Arouca have lost just two of their last 11 away games in the Portuguese top flight thanks largely to some excellent defensive efforts. Nine of their 12 road assignments have gone under 2.5 goals and they could keep things tight against an in-form Famalicao.

