Football accumulator tips for Monday April 17: Goals fancied at Elland Road to land 7-1 acca
Liverpool visit Leeds on Monday seeking to turn around their poor away record in the Premier League this season, and there is also action from across Europe.
Football tipster Joe Casey has examined the card and picked out a 7-1 acca
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.
Monday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Over 2.5 goals in Fiorentina v Atalanta
Under 2.5 goals in Grenoble v St-Etienne
Celta Vigo to beat Mallorca
Over 2.5 goals in Leeds v Liverpool
Fiorentina v Atalanta
Both Fiorentina and Atalanta are chasing European qualification and they can put on a show in Florence. Eight of their last ten meetings have featured three or more goals and a similar scenario could unfold.
Grenoble v St-Etienne
Eight of Grenoble's last 11 matches have gone under 2.5 goals and goalmouth action could again be thin on the ground when they entertain mid-table St-Etienne.
Celta Vigo v Mallorca
Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last seven games and can get the better of a Mallorca side who have taken three points from the last 18 available.
Leeds v Liverpool
Leeds' last five matches have produced 24 goals and it is hard to see the entertainment ending when Liverpool head to West Yorkshire.
