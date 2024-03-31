Football accumulator tips for Monday April 1: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is a full Monday schedule in the EFL, featuring crucial fixtures for teams involved in the promotion, playoff and relegation battles in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Villarreal host Atletico Madrid in La Liga while there are also five matches in Serie A and our Monday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.



Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Coventry to beat Cardiff

Mansfield to beat Accrington

MK Dons to beat Notts County

Roma to beat Lecce

Coventry v Cardiff

Coventry, beaten in last season's Championship playoff final, are targeting another top-six finish this term. Their forwards are in superb form, scoring 19 goals in their last six games in all competitions, and they should be too slick for visitors Cardiff.

Mansfield v Accrington

Mansfield lost 2-0 at League Two title rivals Wrexham on Friday but the Stags can ease to a home victory over struggling Accrington. Mansfield won September's reverse fixture 3-0 and have lost only two of their 22 games against bottom-half clubs this season.

Notts County v MK Dons

MK Dons were hammered 5-0 at Stockport in their last away game in League Two before bouncing back with a 5-0 rout of Walsall on Friday. The Dons, who won 2-1 at automatic-promotion rivals Mansfield last month, can inflict a sixth straight home defeat on out-of-sorts Notts County.

Lecce v Roma

Serie A strugglers Lecce won 1-0 at bottom club Salernitana last time out but they had lost nine of their previous 12 matches in the Italian top flight. The hosts may well be outclassed by in-form Roma, who thumped Brighton 4-1 on aggregate in the Europa League round of 16 and have won seven of their last nine league matches.

