Football accumulator tips for Friday May 19: Back Barnsley in 14-1 acca

Barnsley and Bolton clash in the second leg of the League One playoff semi-final, while there are also interesting playoff matches in Scotland between Partick and Ayr and Clyde and Annan.

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 14-1.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Barnsley to beat Bolton

Partick to beat Ayr

Monza to beat Sassuolo

Shamrock Rovers to beat Drogheda

Barnsley v Bolton

Bolton were given a rough time by the Tykes last weekend and, barring a significantly improved performance in Yorkshire, they could be nearing the end of their promotion dream.

Partick v Ayr

Partick have lost just one of their final 13 regular season matches and Thistle followed that by putting eight goals past Queen’s Park in the playoff quarter-finals.

Sassuolo v Monza

Sassuolo have lost three of their last five matches and have conceded 11 times in their last five games including being on the receiving end of a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Inter last time out.

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers should have no issue beating a Drogheda side who have taken only two points from the last 21 on offer.

