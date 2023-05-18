Football accumulator tips for Friday May 19: Back Barnsley in 14-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 14-1 with Hills
Barnsley and Bolton clash in the second leg of the League One playoff semi-final, while there are also interesting playoff matches in Scotland between Partick and Ayr and Clyde and Annan.
Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 14-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.
Friday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Barnsley to beat Bolton
Partick to beat Ayr
Monza to beat Sassuolo
Shamrock Rovers to beat Drogheda
Barnsley v Bolton
Bolton were given a rough time by the Tykes last weekend and, barring a significantly improved performance in Yorkshire, they could be nearing the end of their promotion dream.
Partick v Ayr
Partick have lost just one of their final 13 regular season matches and Thistle followed that by putting eight goals past Queen’s Park in the playoff quarter-finals.
Sassuolo v Monza
Sassuolo have lost three of their last five matches and have conceded 11 times in their last five games including being on the receiving end of a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Inter last time out.
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda
Shamrock Rovers should have no issue beating a Drogheda side who have taken only two points from the last 21 on offer.
