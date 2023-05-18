Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday May 19: Back Barnsley in 14-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 14-1 with Hills

Barnsley and Bolton clash in the second leg of the League One playoff semi-final, while there are also interesting playoff matches in Scotland between Partick and Ayr and Clyde and Annan. 

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 14-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Barnsley to beat Bolton

Partick to beat Ayr

Monza to beat Sassuolo

Shamrock Rovers to beat Drogheda 

Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 14-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Barnsley v Bolton

Bolton were given a rough time by the Tykes last weekend and, barring a significantly improved performance in Yorkshire, they could be nearing the end of their promotion dream.

Partick v Ayr

Partick have lost just one of their final 13 regular season matches and Thistle followed that by putting eight goals past Queen’s Park in the playoff quarter-finals.

Sassuolo v Monza 

Sassuolo have lost three of their last five matches and have conceded 11 times in their last five games including being on the receiving end of a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Inter last time out. 

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda  

Shamrock Rovers should have no issue beating a Drogheda side who have taken only two points from the last 21 on offer.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 17:06, 18 May 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips