Football accumulator tips for Friday May 12: Lens brings 10-1 acca into view
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with William Hill
The Football League playoffs get underway on Friday when Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough in the first-leg of their League One playoff semi-final. There are also a pair of playoff games in Scotland and fixtures in all of Europe's top divisions to enjoy.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1.
Friday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Partick to beat Queen's Park
Dundalk to beat Cork City
Lens to beat Remis
Lazio to beat Leece
Queen's Park v Partick
Partick are unbeaten in their last seven matches and can build on a thrilling 4-3 victory over Queen's Park in the first leg of their Scottish Championship playoff tie.
Dundalk v Cork City
Dundalk are amongst a crop of teams challenging for Europe this season in a bracket above relegation-threatened Cork City. Stephen O'Donnell's young side can chalk up a fourth win on the bounce at Cork's expense.
Lens v Reims
Lens have been an unstoppable force at home this season and should consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with a victory over mid-table Reims at Stade Bollaert-Delellis.
Lazio v Leece
Lecce have lost their last five Serie A away matches and Lazio's excellent Stadio Olimpico form should see them over the line.
