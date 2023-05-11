Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday May 12: Lens brings 10-1 acca into view

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with William Hill

The Football League playoffs get underway on Friday when Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough in the first-leg of their League One playoff semi-final. There are also a pair of playoff games in Scotland and fixtures in all of Europe's top divisions to enjoy. 

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Partick to beat Queen's Park

Dundalk to beat Cork City

Lens to beat Remis

Lazio to beat Leece

Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 10-1 

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Queen's Park v Partick

Partick are unbeaten in their last seven matches and can build on a thrilling 4-3 victory over Queen's Park in the first leg of their Scottish Championship playoff tie. 

Dundalk v Cork City

Dundalk are amongst a crop of teams challenging for Europe this season in a bracket above relegation-threatened Cork City.  Stephen O'Donnell's young side can chalk up a fourth win on the bounce at Cork's expense.

Lens v Reims

Lens have been an unstoppable force at home this season and should consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with a victory over mid-table Reims at Stade Bollaert-Delellis.

Lazio v Leece

Lecce have lost their last five Serie A away matches and Lazio's excellent Stadio Olimpico form should see them over the line.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 18:02, 11 May 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips