Football accumulator tips for Friday May 12: Lens brings 10-1 acca into view

The Football League playoffs get underway on Friday when Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough in the first-leg of their League One playoff semi-final. There are also a pair of playoff games in Scotland and fixtures in all of Europe's top divisions to enjoy.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Partick to beat Queen's Park

Dundalk to beat Cork City

Lens to beat Remis

Lazio to beat Leece

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Queen's Park v Partick

Partick are unbeaten in their last seven matches and can build on a thrilling 4-3 victory over Queen's Park in the first leg of their Scottish Championship playoff tie.

Dundalk v Cork City

Dundalk are amongst a crop of teams challenging for Europe this season in a bracket above relegation-threatened Cork City. Stephen O'Donnell's young side can chalk up a fourth win on the bounce at Cork's expense.

Lens v Reims

Lens have been an unstoppable force at home this season and should consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with a victory over mid-table Reims at Stade Bollaert-Delellis.

Lazio v Leece

Lecce have lost their last five Serie A away matches and Lazio's excellent Stadio Olimpico form should see them over the line.

Follow us on Twitter