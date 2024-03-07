Football accumulator tips for Friday March 8: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 17-2 with CopyBet
There is football from across the continent taking place on Friday including the Bundesliga clash between highflying Stuttgart and lowly Union Berlin and a Serie A fixture between improving Napoli and mid-table Torino.
Our Friday fourfold pays out at 17-2 with CopyBet. Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Friday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Stuttgart to beat Union Berlin
Napoli to beat Torino
Sheffield Wednesday or draw double chance against Leeds
Nice to beat Montpellier
Stuttgart v Union Berlin
Third-placed Stuttgart have won nine of 12 Bundesliga home games and they look a solid bet to see off struggling Union Berlin, who have triumphed just twice on their league travels.
Napoli v Torino
Napoli rose to seventh in Serie A after Sunday's 2-1 victory at home to Juventus and should pick up maximum points against mid-table Torino, who have taken only one point from their last three fixtures.
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds
Sheffield Wednesday have been in the Championship relegation zone since August but they can climb out of the bottom three by avoiding defeat at home to third-placed Leeds.
Nice v Montpellier
Nice are winless in four Ligue 1 games but they have lost only one of 12 home league fixtures and should be too strong for third-bottom Montpellier, who have been defeated on their last two road trips.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
- Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips
- Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday March 7: Back our 19-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Roma v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Ajax v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival
- Cheltenham betting offer: get 50% Back up to £35 + 10 Spins with Quinn Bet
- Get £70 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
