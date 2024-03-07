Football accumulator tips for Friday March 8: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is football from across the continent taking place on Friday including the Bundesliga clash between highflying Stuttgart and lowly Union Berlin and a Serie A fixture between improving Napoli and mid-table Torino.

Our Friday fourfold pays out at 17-2 with CopyBet. Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Stuttgart to beat Union Berlin

Napoli to beat Torino

Sheffield Wednesday or draw double chance against Leeds

Nice to beat Montpellier

Stuttgart v Union Berlin

Third-placed Stuttgart have won nine of 12 Bundesliga home games and they look a solid bet to see off struggling Union Berlin, who have triumphed just twice on their league travels.

Napoli v Torino

Napoli rose to seventh in Serie A after Sunday's 2-1 victory at home to Juventus and should pick up maximum points against mid-table Torino, who have taken only one point from their last three fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday have been in the Championship relegation zone since August but they can climb out of the bottom three by avoiding defeat at home to third-placed Leeds.

Nice v Montpellier

Nice are winless in four Ligue 1 games but they have lost only one of 12 home league fixtures and should be too strong for third-bottom Montpellier, who have been defeated on their last two road trips.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.