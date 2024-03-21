Football accumulator tips for Friday March 22: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

A variety of international friendlies are taking place on Friday, including Norway's fixture at home to the Czech Republic and Liechtenstein's clash with the Faroe Islands in Marbella. Our fourfold pays out at 16-1 with CopyBet.



Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Norway to beat Czech Republic

Faroe Islands to beat Liechtenstein

Albania to beat Chile

Hungary to beat Turkey

Norway v Czech Republic

Norway have won ten their last 12 friendlies and they can see off a Czech Republic side who are winless on their last three road trips.

Liechtenstein v Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands have won all of their previous seven matches against Liechtenstein and they can win grind out victory in Marbella.

Albania v Chile

Albania are eager to make a bold impression at Euro 2024 and they can continue their preparations for this summer's finals with a win over out-of-sorts Chile (no win in three) in neutral Parma.

Hungary v Turkey

Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 as Group G winners and they can make home advantage count against Turkey, who have not kept a clean sheet in their last five friendly matches.

