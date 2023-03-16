Football accumulator tips for Friday March 17: Owls and Magpies nest together in 6-1 acca

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle have the honour of bringing up the curtain on a truncated weekend of Premier League action as part a football-filled Friday night.

There's also a showdown between promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton in League One to enjoy, and Chris Rivers has included both games in his top fourfold for the day that pays out at over 6-1

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked:

Newcastle to beat Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Bolton

Both teams to score in Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen

Valladolid or draw double chance v Athletico Bilbao

Not got a bet365 account? Bet £10 & get £30 in free bets

New customer offer. Bet £10 & Get £30 in free bets. Sign up, deposit between £5 and £10 to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in free bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value. Free bets are paid as bet credits. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits/T&Cs apply. 18+

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Newcastle snapped a five-game winless sequence with last Sunday's win over Wolves and should be confident of maintaining their top-four push with victory at the City Ground over an injury-hit Forest side who will badly miss the absent Brennan Johnson.

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday are threatening to run away with the League One title after stringing together five wins and they've been so strong at home all season, winning 13 of their 18 assignments at Hillsborough, that even playoff contenders Bolton look outclassed.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen

Gladbach's form has nose-dived since they beat Bayern Munich in February but the Foals can at least end a run of three games without a goal when hosting a Werder Bremen side who have conceded at least twice in four of their last five matches. Werder should have some joy in the final third - Gladbach have conceded seven goals in their last three Bundesliga outings.

Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao

Valladolid are scrapping hard to stay out of the La Liga relegation zone and even with a multitude of injuries to deal with they can take at least a point from the visit of Bilbao, who are winless in six games and have won only three of their 13 away league matches this season.

Follow us on Twitter