Football accumulator tips for Friday March 17: Owls and Magpies nest together in 6-1 acca
Chris Rivers's football fourfold features selections from the Premier League and League One and pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Nottingham Forest and Newcastle have the honour of bringing up the curtain on a truncated weekend of Premier League action as part a football-filled Friday night.
There's also a showdown between promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton in League One to enjoy, and Chris Rivers has included both games in his top fourfold for the day that pays out at over 6-1
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Friday accumulator predictions
Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked:
Newcastle to beat Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday to beat Bolton
Both teams to score in Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Valladolid or draw double chance v Athletico Bilbao
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Newcastle snapped a five-game winless sequence with last Sunday's win over Wolves and should be confident of maintaining their top-four push with victory at the City Ground over an injury-hit Forest side who will badly miss the absent Brennan Johnson.
Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton
Sheffield Wednesday are threatening to run away with the League One title after stringing together five wins and they've been so strong at home all season, winning 13 of their 18 assignments at Hillsborough, that even playoff contenders Bolton look outclassed.
Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Gladbach's form has nose-dived since they beat Bayern Munich in February but the Foals can at least end a run of three games without a goal when hosting a Werder Bremen side who have conceded at least twice in four of their last five matches. Werder should have some joy in the final third - Gladbach have conceded seven goals in their last three Bundesliga outings.
Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao
Valladolid are scrapping hard to stay out of the La Liga relegation zone and even with a multitude of injuries to deal with they can take at least a point from the visit of Bilbao, who are winless in six games and have won only three of their 13 away league matches this season.
