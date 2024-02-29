Football accumulator tips for Friday March 1: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet
There are a number of eye-catching games from across Europe on Friday, with Bayern Munich, Milan and Paris Saint Germain all in action. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account?
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Friday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Bayern Munich to beat Freiburg
Raith to beat Arbroath
Milan to beat Lazio
PSG to beat Monaco
Freiburg v Bayern Munich
Freiburg have lost all seven games against teams in the top five of the Bundesliga this season and that trend may continue at home to a Bayern Munich team that may be rejuvenated by their win over Leipzig last weekend.
Arbroath v Raith
Raith are locked in a title race with Dundee United in the Scottish Championship and they should have no problem getting the better of Arbroath, who are bottom of the table and lost 6-0 in midweek.
Lazio v Milan
Lazio have lost seven of their ten games against teams above them in the Serie A standings this season and that run may be extended against a Milan team that beat these opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture.
Monaco v PSG
Monaco have lost three of their last four home games and have the worst defensive record in the top half of Ligue 1. That means they are likely to struggle against the top scorers in the division, Paris Saint Germain.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 29 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:49, 29 February 2024
